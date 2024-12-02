Notable Monday Option Activity: SOC, QCOM, GS

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 45,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 11,842 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
