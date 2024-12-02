Notable Monday Option Activity: SOC, QCOM, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC), where a total volume of 5,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 538,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 45,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 11,842 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOC options, QCOM options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.