Notable Monday Option Activity: SNOW, NVAX, DDOG

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 22,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 14,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 22,499 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 9,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, NVAX options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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