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Notable Monday Option Activity: SNOW, NVAX, DDOG

April 06, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 26,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 22,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 14,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 22,499 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 9,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, NVAX options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 YTD Return
 TFM Videos
 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YTD Return-> TFM Videos-> Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW
NVAX
DDOG

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