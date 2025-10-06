Notable Monday Option Activity: SG, WMT, AMSC

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 74,548 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 15,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) saw options trading volume of 6,002 contracts, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,600 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SG options, WMT options, or AMSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
