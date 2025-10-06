Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SG, WMT, AMSC

October 06, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 27,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 74,548 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 15,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) saw options trading volume of 6,002 contracts, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,600 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SG options, WMT options, or AMSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
