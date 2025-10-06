Notable Monday Option Activity: SG, WMT, AMSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 27,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 10,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 74,548 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 15,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) saw options trading volume of 6,002 contracts, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,600 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

