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SERV

Notable Monday Option Activity: SERV, APPN, GTLB

June 01, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Serve Robotics Inc. (Symbol: SERV), where a total volume of 39,510 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 8,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,300 underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 7,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,400 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 42,247 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,800 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SERV options, APPN options, or GTLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SERV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding SERV-> SERV market cap history-> Business Development Company List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SERV
APPN
GTLB

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