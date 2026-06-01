Notable Monday Option Activity: SERV, APPN, GTLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Serve Robotics Inc. (Symbol: SERV), where a total volume of 39,510 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 8,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,300 underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 7,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,400 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 42,247 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,800 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SERV options, APPN options, or GTLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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