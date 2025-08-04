Notable Monday Option Activity: SCS, HOOD, CRWD

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 335,535 contracts, representing approximately 33.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 17,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 18,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
