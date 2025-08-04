Markets
SCS

Notable Monday Option Activity: SCS, HOOD, CRWD

August 04, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS), where a total of 6,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 632,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of SCS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 879,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of SCS. Below is a chart showing SCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 335,535 contracts, representing approximately 33.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 17,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 18,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SCS options, HOOD options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy
 Funds Holding PCGU
 Funds Holding QYLG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy-> Funds Holding PCGU-> Funds Holding QYLG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SCS
HOOD
CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.