Notable Monday Option Activity: SCS, HOOD, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS), where a total of 6,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 632,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of SCS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 879,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of SCS. Below is a chart showing SCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 335,535 contracts, representing approximately 33.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 17,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 18,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

