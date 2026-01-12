Notable Monday Option Activity: SATS, AVGO, OKLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total volume of 21,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 189,565 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 52,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,400 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

