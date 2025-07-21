Notable Monday Option Activity: S, INOD, KSS

Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 27,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,600 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 81,906 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.5% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 12,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for S options, INOD options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
