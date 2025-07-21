Notable Monday Option Activity: S, INOD, KSS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total volume of 74,509 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.9% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 7,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,300 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 27,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,600 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 81,906 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.5% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 12,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

