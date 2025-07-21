Notable Monday Option Activity: RUM, ALAB, ILMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM), where a total volume of 32,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.8% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 5,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,900 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 49,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.4% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,400 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 22,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RUM options, ALAB options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.