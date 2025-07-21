Notable Monday Option Activity: RUM, ALAB, ILMN

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 49,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.4% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,400 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 22,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RUM options, ALAB options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Office Supplies Dividend Stocks
EVRY Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UXIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.