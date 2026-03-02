Notable Monday Option Activity: RTX, GS, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 97,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 20,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 33,796 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 131.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $930 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $930 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 63,617 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, GS options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

