Notable Monday Option Activity: RTX, GS, GM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 33,796 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 131.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $930 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $930 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 63,617 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RTX options, GS options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
