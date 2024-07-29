News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: RRX, ANF, FSLY

July 29, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

July 29, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), where a total volume of 2,201 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 220,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 9,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 927,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,600 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 11,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,400 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

