Notable Monday Option Activity: ROKU, FLR, IBRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 13,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 6,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 638,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,400 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX) options are showing a volume of 10,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of IBRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,000 underlying shares of IBRX. Below is a chart showing IBRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

