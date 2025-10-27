Markets
RNA

Notable Monday Option Activity: RNA, HUN, BCO

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avidity Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RNA), where a total volume of 23,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144% of RNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of RNA. Below is a chart showing RNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) saw options trading volume of 62,487 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 128% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 46,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,949 contracts, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares or approximately 107.5% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

