Notable Monday Option Activity: RH, VRNS, GS

July 28, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 7,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 764,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS) saw options trading volume of 10,146 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,535 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $727.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $727.50 strike highlighted in orange:

