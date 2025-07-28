Notable Monday Option Activity: RH, VRNS, GS

Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS) saw options trading volume of 10,146 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,535 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $727.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $727.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, VRNS options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of BHAC
MLPA YTD Return
BEL Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.