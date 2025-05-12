Notable Monday Option Activity: RH, SMP, UBER

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP) saw options trading volume of 2,561 contracts, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of SMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of SMP. Below is a chart showing SMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 220,291 contracts, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 40,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, SMP options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
