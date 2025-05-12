Notable Monday Option Activity: RH, SMP, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 15,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP) saw options trading volume of 2,561 contracts, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of SMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of SMP. Below is a chart showing SMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 220,291 contracts, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 40,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, SMP options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.