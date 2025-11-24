Markets
RDDT

Notable Monday Option Activity: RDDT, BBY, RDNT

November 24, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total of 35,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 19,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 5,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, BBY options, or RDNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding IRMD
 WS market cap history
 PLPC Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding IRMD-> WS market cap history-> PLPC Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RDDT
BBY
RDNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.