Notable Monday Option Activity: RDDT, BBY, RDNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total of 35,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 19,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 5,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

