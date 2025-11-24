Notable Monday Option Activity: RDDT, BBY, RDNT

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 19,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 5,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, BBY options, or RDNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
