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RCL

Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, JBL, COIN

March 23, 2026 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 19,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 8,156 contracts, representing approximately 815,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 72,537 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 4,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, JBL options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Technology Shares
 ROSS market cap history
 Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Technology Shares-> ROSS market cap history-> Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RCL
JBL
COIN

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