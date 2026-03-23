Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, JBL, COIN

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 8,156 contracts, representing approximately 815,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 72,537 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 4,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, JBL options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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