Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, JBL, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 19,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 8,156 contracts, representing approximately 815,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 72,537 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 4,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, JBL options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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