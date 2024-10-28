News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, CDNS, SOC

October 28, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 8,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 841,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 9,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,400 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 6,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

