Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, CDNS, SOC

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 9,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,400 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 6,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, CDNS options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: VTR Videos
LABP Videos
Byline Bancorp Historical Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.