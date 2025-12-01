Notable Monday Option Activity: RBLX, TIGO, FLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 41,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 13,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO) saw options trading volume of 4,000 contracts, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of TIGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,200 underlying shares of TIGO. Below is a chart showing TIGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 16,080 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, TIGO options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.