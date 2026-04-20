Notable Monday Option Activity: QXO, USAR, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QXO Inc (Symbol: QXO), where a total volume of 116,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.6% of QXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026 , with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QXO. Below is a chart showing QXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

USA Rare Earth Inc (Symbol: USAR) options are showing a volume of 122,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.8% of USAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 7,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,900 underlying shares of USAR. Below is a chart showing USAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 244,924 contracts, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 14,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QXO options, USAR options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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