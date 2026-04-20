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QXO

Notable Monday Option Activity: QXO, USAR, MRVL

April 20, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QXO Inc (Symbol: QXO), where a total volume of 116,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.6% of QXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QXO. Below is a chart showing QXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

USA Rare Earth Inc (Symbol: USAR) options are showing a volume of 122,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.8% of USAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 7,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,900 underlying shares of USAR. Below is a chart showing USAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 244,924 contracts, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 14,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QXO options, USAR options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
 NUTX YTD Return
 My Morning Joe Stock Watch

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks-> NUTX YTD Return-> My Morning Joe Stock Watch-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QXO
USAR
MRVL

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