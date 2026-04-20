Notable Monday Option Activity: QXO, USAR, MRVL

USA Rare Earth Inc (Symbol: USAR) options are showing a volume of 122,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.8% of USAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 7,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,900 underlying shares of USAR. Below is a chart showing USAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 244,924 contracts, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 14,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QXO options, USAR options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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