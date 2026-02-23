Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, TKO, JPM

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,571 contracts, representing approximately 557,100 underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 71,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 5,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, TKO options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TTEK Options Chain
JGGC YTD Return
Funds Holding BJK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.