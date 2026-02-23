Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, TKO, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 254,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 25,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,571 contracts, representing approximately 557,100 underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 71,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 5,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, TKO options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

