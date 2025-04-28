Markets
PTCT

Notable Monday Option Activity: PTCT, EOLS, NOW

April 28, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT), where a total volume of 6,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 605,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) saw options trading volume of 5,186 contracts, representing approximately 518,600 underlying shares or approximately 49% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

