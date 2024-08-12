Notable Monday Option Activity: PSFE, EL, SLNO

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 14,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) saw options trading volume of 1,555 contracts, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
