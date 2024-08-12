News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: PSFE, EL, SLNO

August 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE), where a total of 1,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 249,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 14,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) saw options trading volume of 1,555 contracts, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PSFE options, EL options, or SLNO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

