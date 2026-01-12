Notable Monday Option Activity: POWL, CYTK, FUBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL), where a total volume of 902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 90,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 60 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,000 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 11,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And FuboTV Inc. (Symbol: FUBO) options are showing a volume of 51,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 28,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for POWL options, CYTK options, or FUBO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

