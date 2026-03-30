Markets
PLTR

Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTR, SON, APLD

March 30, 2026 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 338,707 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 18,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) saw options trading volume of 5,675 contracts, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of SON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,000 underlying shares of SON. Below is a chart showing SON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 102,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, SON options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Technology Shares
 UCAR Options Chain
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Technology Shares-> UCAR Options Chain-> Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
SON
APLD

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