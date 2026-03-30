Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTR, SON, APLD

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) saw options trading volume of 5,675 contracts, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of SON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,000 underlying shares of SON. Below is a chart showing SON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 102,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, SON options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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