Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTR, AMZN, APP

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 302,455 contracts, representing approximately 30.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 29,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 24,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, AMZN options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
