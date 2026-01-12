Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTR, AMZN, APP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 320,254 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 25,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 302,455 contracts, representing approximately 30.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 29,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 24,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

