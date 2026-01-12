Markets
PLTR

Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTR, AMZN, APP

January 12, 2026 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 320,254 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 25,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 302,455 contracts, representing approximately 30.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 29,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 24,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, AMZN options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Yield Stocks
 Funds Holding HEWL
 NGE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Yield Stocks-> Funds Holding HEWL-> NGE Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
AMZN
APP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.