Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTR, AAPL, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 568,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 56.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 46.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 77,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 379,869 contracts, representing approximately 38.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 26,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 253,319 contracts, representing approximately 25.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 23,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, AAPL options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

