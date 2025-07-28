Notable Monday Option Activity: PLAB, ROKU, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB), where a total of 2,529 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 510,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 13,242 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 349,570 contracts, representing approximately 35.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 19,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLAB options, ROKU options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

