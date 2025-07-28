Notable Monday Option Activity: PLAB, ROKU, SOFI

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 13,242 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 349,570 contracts, representing approximately 35.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 19,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
