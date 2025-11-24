Notable Monday Option Activity: PINC, ZS, STNG

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 6,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 3,395 contracts, representing approximately 339,500 underlying shares or approximately 46% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PINC options, ZS options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
