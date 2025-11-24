Markets
PINC

Notable Monday Option Activity: PINC, ZS, STNG

November 24, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC), where a total of 4,739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 473,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of PINC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 962,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,100 underlying shares of PINC. Below is a chart showing PINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 6,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 3,395 contracts, representing approximately 339,500 underlying shares or approximately 46% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PINC options, ZS options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PD Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCRT
 Cigna Group DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PD Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCRT-> Cigna Group DMA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PINC
ZS
STNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.