Notable Monday Option Activity: PHAT, WHR, QBTS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT), where a total of 5,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 549,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of PHAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 977,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 5,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,200 underlying shares of PHAT. Below is a chart showing PHAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 7,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) saw options trading volume of 159,575 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 5,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PHAT options, WHR options, or QBTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.