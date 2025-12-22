Notable Monday Option Activity: PHAT, WHR, QBTS

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 7,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) saw options trading volume of 159,575 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 5,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
