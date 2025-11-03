Markets
PFGC

Notable Monday Option Activity: PFGC, GRPN, HIMS

November 03, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC), where a total of 8,004 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 800,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 879,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 11,200 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,400 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 237,079 contracts, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 18,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PFGC options, GRPN options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
