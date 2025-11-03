Notable Monday Option Activity: PFGC, GRPN, HIMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC), where a total of 8,004 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 800,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 879,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 11,200 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,400 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 237,079 contracts, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 18,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

