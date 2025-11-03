Notable Monday Option Activity: PFGC, GRPN, HIMS

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 11,200 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,400 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 237,079 contracts, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 18,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFGC options, GRPN options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Industrials Stocks
Funds Holding FNFV
RMNI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.