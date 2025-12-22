Notable Monday Option Activity: PEP, NKE, GL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 89,350 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 40,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 165,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 9,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) saw options trading volume of 2,732 contracts, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, NKE options, or GL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

