Notable Monday Option Activity: PEP, NKE, GL

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 165,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 9,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) saw options trading volume of 2,732 contracts, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEP options, NKE options, or GL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
