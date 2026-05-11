Notable Monday Option Activity: PDFS, ACH, EOSE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PDF Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PDFS), where a total volume of 5,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.9% of PDFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 4,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,300 underlying shares of PDFS. Below is a chart showing PDFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Accendra Health Inc (Symbol: ACH) options are showing a volume of 6,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95% of ACH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,100 underlying shares of ACH. Below is a chart showing ACH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) saw options trading volume of 206,168 contracts, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PDFS options, ACH options, or EOSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.