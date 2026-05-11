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PDFS

Notable Monday Option Activity: PDFS, ACH, EOSE

May 11, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PDF Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PDFS), where a total volume of 5,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.9% of PDFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,300 underlying shares of PDFS. Below is a chart showing PDFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Accendra Health Inc (Symbol: ACH) options are showing a volume of 6,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95% of ACH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,100 underlying shares of ACH. Below is a chart showing ACH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) saw options trading volume of 206,168 contracts, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PDFS options, ACH options, or EOSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
 CII Insider Buying
 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks-> CII Insider Buying-> Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PDFS
ACH
EOSE

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