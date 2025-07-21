Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: PCT, PM, AR

July 21, 2025 — 05:29 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total of 23,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,300 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 28,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 28,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 925,000 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, PM options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

