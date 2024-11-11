Notable Monday Option Activity: PAR, RIOT, CNX

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 457,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 50,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) options are showing a volume of 41,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.4% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 20,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PAR options, RIOT options, or CNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding LLEM
MOV Next Dividend Date
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TIPT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.