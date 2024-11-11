Notable Monday Option Activity: PAR, RIOT, CNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total volume of 10,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 243.6% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 457,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 50,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) options are showing a volume of 41,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.4% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 20,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

