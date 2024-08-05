Notable Monday Option Activity: PAG, CEIX, CVX

CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) options are showing a volume of 2,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 38,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PAG options, CEIX options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RICK Insider Buying
MSBF shares outstanding history
RWK Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.