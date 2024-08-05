News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: PAG, CEIX, CVX

August 05, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total volume of 1,198 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 119,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) options are showing a volume of 2,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 38,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

