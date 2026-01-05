Notable Monday Option Activity: OSCR, ZETA, ABR

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 38,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 22,891 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 16,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, ZETA options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
