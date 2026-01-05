Markets
OSCR

Notable Monday Option Activity: OSCR, ZETA, ABR

January 05, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total volume of 51,661 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,900 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 38,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 22,891 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 16,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, ZETA options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding TEN
 ALDX Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding HEWJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding TEN-> ALDX Average Annual Return-> Funds Holding HEWJ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSCR
ZETA
ABR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.