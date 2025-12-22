Notable Monday Option Activity: OKLO, D, RGTI

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) options are showing a volume of 28,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of D's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,300 underlying shares of D. Below is a chart showing D's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) options are showing a volume of 151,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 9,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,500 underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
