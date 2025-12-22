Notable Monday Option Activity: OKLO, D, RGTI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO), where a total volume of 49,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) options are showing a volume of 28,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of D's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,300 underlying shares of D. Below is a chart showing D's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) options are showing a volume of 151,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 9,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,500 underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKLO options, D options, or RGTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

