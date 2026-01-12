Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, FSLR, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 986,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 98.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 75,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 13,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 124,373 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

