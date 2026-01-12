Markets
NVDA

Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, FSLR, HOOD

January 12, 2026 — 01:58 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 986,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 98.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 75,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 13,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 124,373 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, FSLR options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

NVDA
FSLR
HOOD

