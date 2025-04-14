Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, FDX, PLTR

April 14, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 2.3 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 226.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 328.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 117,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,574 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 553,655 contracts, representing approximately 55.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 43,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, FDX options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
