Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, FDX, PLTR

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,574 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 553,655 contracts, representing approximately 55.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 43,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
