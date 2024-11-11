Notable Monday Option Activity: NVAX, NTRA, ALB

Natera Inc (Symbol: NTRA) saw options trading volume of 7,535 contracts, representing approximately 753,500 underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of NTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares of NTRA. Below is a chart showing NTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 18,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, NTRA options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: META Average Annual Return
IBBQ shares outstanding history
Funds Holding BSA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.