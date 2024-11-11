News & Insights

Markets
NVAX

Notable Monday Option Activity: NVAX, NTRA, ALB

November 11, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 61,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Natera Inc (Symbol: NTRA) saw options trading volume of 7,535 contracts, representing approximately 753,500 underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of NTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares of NTRA. Below is a chart showing NTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 18,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, NTRA options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 META Average Annual Return
 IBBQ shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding BSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
META Average Annual Return -> IBBQ shares outstanding history -> Funds Holding BSA -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX
NTRA
ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.