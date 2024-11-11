Notable Monday Option Activity: NVAX, NTRA, ALB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 61,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 10,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Natera Inc (Symbol: NTRA) saw options trading volume of 7,535 contracts, representing approximately 753,500 underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of NTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares of NTRA. Below is a chart showing NTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 18,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, NTRA options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

