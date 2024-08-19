Notable Monday Option Activity: NVAX, GCT, DAL

GigaCloud Technology Inc (Symbol: GCT) options are showing a volume of 5,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 546,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of GCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of GCT. Below is a chart showing GCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 40,573 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, GCT options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
