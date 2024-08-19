News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: NVAX, GCT, DAL

August 19, 2024 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total volume of 33,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

GigaCloud Technology Inc (Symbol: GCT) options are showing a volume of 5,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 546,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of GCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of GCT. Below is a chart showing GCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 40,573 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, GCT options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
