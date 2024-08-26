Notable Monday Option Activity: NUE, SPTN, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 5,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 588,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) saw options trading volume of 913 contracts, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 11,251 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

