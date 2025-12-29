Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NKE, SMCI, LINC

December 29, 2025 — 03:37 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 119,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 13,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 96,481 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lincoln Educational Services Corp (Symbol: LINC) options are showing a volume of 922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 92,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of LINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of LINC. Below is a chart showing LINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, SMCI options, or LINC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
