Notable Monday Option Activity: NKE, SMCI, LINC

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 96,481 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lincoln Educational Services Corp (Symbol: LINC) options are showing a volume of 922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 92,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of LINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of LINC. Below is a chart showing LINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
