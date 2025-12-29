Notable Monday Option Activity: NKE, SMCI, LINC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 119,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026 , with 13,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 96,481 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lincoln Educational Services Corp (Symbol: LINC) options are showing a volume of 922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 92,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of LINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of LINC. Below is a chart showing LINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, SMCI options, or LINC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.