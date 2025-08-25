Markets
NFLX

Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, COST

August 25, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 87,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 295.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1250 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 120,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 25,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, TSLA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

