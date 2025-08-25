Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, COST

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 120,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 25,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
