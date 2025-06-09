Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, META, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 47,515 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1185 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1185 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 156,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 10,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 58,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

