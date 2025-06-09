Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, META, TSLA

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 156,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 10,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 58,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, META options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
