Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, AMZN, CORT

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 569,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 18,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) saw options trading volume of 13,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 123.1% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
