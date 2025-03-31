Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, AMZN, CORT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 71,373 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025 , with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 569,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 18,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) saw options trading volume of 13,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 123.1% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, AMZN options, or CORT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.