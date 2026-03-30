Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, MP, AAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 539,154 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 53.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026 , with 12,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 52,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,600 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 14,443 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, MP options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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