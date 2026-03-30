Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, MP, AAP

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 52,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,600 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 14,443 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, MP options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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