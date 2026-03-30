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Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, MP, AAP

March 30, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 539,154 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 53.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 12,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 52,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,600 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 14,443 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, MP options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of ADBG
 Top Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Institutional Holders of ADBG-> Top Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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AAP

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