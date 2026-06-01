Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, CEG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 527,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 55.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 21,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 27,427 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 4,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,300 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 212,514 contracts, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike call option expiring June 01, 2026, with 12,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, CEG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.