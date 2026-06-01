Markets
MU

Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, CEG, GOOGL

June 01, 2026 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 527,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 55.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 21,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 27,427 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 4,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,300 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 212,514 contracts, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike call option expiring June 01, 2026, with 12,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, CEG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MU-> MU Average Annual Return-> Stock Splits-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU
CEG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.