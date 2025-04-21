Notable Monday Option Activity: MTZ, NVDA, SNDK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ), where a total volume of 12,226 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.5% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 4,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.7 million contracts, representing approximately 265.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 101,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sandisk Corporation (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 30,029 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 14,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

