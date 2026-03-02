Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MTRN, ASTS, SPT

March 02, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), where a total of 1,686 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of MTRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 216,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of MTRN. Below is a chart showing MTRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 102,871 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) saw options trading volume of 13,895 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
