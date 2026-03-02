Notable Monday Option Activity: MTRN, ASTS, SPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), where a total of 1,686 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of MTRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 216,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of MTRN. Below is a chart showing MTRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 102,871 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) saw options trading volume of 13,895 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTRN options, ASTS options, or SPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.