Notable Monday Option Activity: MTRN, ASTS, SPT

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 102,871 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) saw options trading volume of 13,895 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTRN options, ASTS options, or SPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
